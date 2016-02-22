Download our Petland App today for information on your local Petland's Available Pets and Pet Supplies. All at the tips of your fingers!

Download Petland App for iOS Apple Devices Download Petland App for Android Google Devices

Petland Dayton

Home

Shop Online
Pick Up At Store

Shop Petland Online

Appointment Coupon
Appointment Coupon
Available <br>Puppies

Available
Puppies
Birds

Birds
Small Animals

Small Animals
Puppy Breeds

Puppy Breeds

Welcome to Petland Dayton Pet Store!

Our Mission At Petland Dayton Is To Match The Right Pet With The Right Customer And Meet The Needs Of Both. For Our Customers Who Already Have Pets, We Are Dedicated To Enhancing Their Knowledge And Enjoyment Of The Human-Animal Bond. We put the health and well being of puppies first at Petland, by promoting responsible puppy ownership and continuous staff training.  At Petland Dayton, we place puppies in loving homes. Take home a Petland puppy today!

Name(Required)
Puppy Information and Coupons

I consent to being contacted via the channels I have provided (eg. SMS Text Message, Email, etc.).

Privacy Policy
Happy family

Some of Our 5-Star Reviews

Read More

Our Values

It's estimated that Americans own around 70 million dogs.

We are proud of our commitment to animal welfare and quality of our pets.

There are many options for adding a puppy to your family.

Learn More

Pet Tips

FEB
28

How Often Do You Have Doggy Playdates?

Doggy play dates are a necessary and beneficial activity, particularly for your dog. This is because this gives a big boost to the socialization process. Provided you would be coming outdoors with your pup, then getting the socialization aspect done as soon as possible is vital. Benefits of Dog Socialization  Some of the benefits of having a socialized dog include being able to go on walks without worrying that they would snap and chase after someone, fewer visits to the animal hospital, more freedom when you have guests around, and being able to get a dog sitter if necessary.  Here …

Read More

FEB
25

Let’s Talk About Real Petland Breeders

Breeders play a highly instrumental role in how pups turn out and this is why they are regarded with so much importance. Petland’s regulated professional breeders are particular about caring, socializing, and observing puppies to provide only the best for you.  These breeders regard the dogs they care for as their pride and joy and therefore devote time, money, and attention to ensure that they are at the top of the strata.   Who Are Petland Breeders? Petland breeders are responsible for raising and caring for parents as well as puppies when they are born before they find a new loving …

Read More

FEB
21

Are Dental Treats and Toys a Good Idea?

Dental treats play a 2-in-1 role. In addition to the base purpose of keeping teeth clean and healthy, they keep your pup entertained as well.Dental toys also contribute to cleaning your dog’s teeth, and the upside is that they would willingly play with these toys.This makes dental treats and toys a good idea and opting to purchase some would be a great call by a pet parent. What Kinds of Dental Treats and Toys are Available? There are a range of dog dental treats and toys that may be great for your pet’s dental health. However, here are the most …

Read More
Go to Pet Tips