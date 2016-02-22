Our Mission At Petland Dayton Is To Match The Right Pet With The Right Customer And Meet The Needs Of Both. For Our Customers Who Already Have Pets, We Are Dedicated To Enhancing Their Knowledge And Enjoyment Of The Human-Animal Bond. We put the health and well being of puppies first at Petland, by promoting responsible puppy ownership and continuous staff training. At Petland Dayton, we place puppies in loving homes. Take home a Petland puppy today!
Clean, helpful, and educational.
Great fish selection, fantastic workers very helpful.
A chance friendly place.
Fun place to see animals
I always enjoy taking my pets “shopping ” there.
Very clean. Price were good. Got a toy for our dog that was back at home.
They have excellent employees, the store is pricey. But that’s not there fault.
My daughter loves it here
Great and friendly service, well attended pets and as always great products
The people are very nice and ploite
It's estimated that Americans own around 70 million dogs.
We are proud of our commitment to animal welfare and quality of our pets.
There are many options for adding a puppy to your family.Learn More
FEB
28
Doggy play dates are a necessary and beneficial activity, particularly for your dog. This is because this gives a big boost to the socialization process. Provided you would be coming outdoors with your pup, then getting the socialization aspect done as soon as possible is vital. Benefits of Dog Socialization Some of the benefits of having a socialized dog include being able to go on walks without worrying that they would snap and chase after someone, fewer visits to the animal hospital, more freedom when you have guests around, and being able to get a dog sitter if necessary. Here …Read More
FEB
25
Breeders play a highly instrumental role in how pups turn out and this is why they are regarded with so much importance. Petland’s regulated professional breeders are particular about caring, socializing, and observing puppies to provide only the best for you. These breeders regard the dogs they care for as their pride and joy and therefore devote time, money, and attention to ensure that they are at the top of the strata. Who Are Petland Breeders? Petland breeders are responsible for raising and caring for parents as well as puppies when they are born before they find a new loving …Read More
FEB
21
Dental treats play a 2-in-1 role. In addition to the base purpose of keeping teeth clean and healthy, they keep your pup entertained as well.Dental toys also contribute to cleaning your dog’s teeth, and the upside is that they would willingly play with these toys.This makes dental treats and toys a good idea and opting to purchase some would be a great call by a pet parent. What Kinds of Dental Treats and Toys are Available? There are a range of dog dental treats and toys that may be great for your pet’s dental health. However, here are the most …Read More